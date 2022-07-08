TARTAVALLE RIVIVE CON SFILATE, 400 INVITATI, JAZZ E LE BOTTEGHE ANNI ’30/40 “RIAPERTE” PER L’OCCASIONE

Data pubblicazione 8 Luglio 2022

TARTAVALLE (TACENO) – Per una volta, la Valsassina è al centro di una manifestazione davvero “vip”, davvero internazionale, all’insegna della classe e contemporaneamente della tradizione – al punto da far “rivivere” le Terme di Tartavalle com’erano negli anni ’30 e ’40 dello scorso secolo.

Come noto, da un paio d’anni le terme, da tempo decadute nonostante vari tentativi di farle ritornare in auge, sono state acquistate all’asta per poco più di mezzo milione da Lodewijk Bianchi, facoltoso imprenditore della moda olandese ma di famiglia originaria dell’Italia. Bianchi è tra l’altro titolare della griffe Lois Jeans and Jackets e proprio questa casa di moda è stata al centro, giovedì, della serata “scintillante” a Tartavalle.

400 invitati, sfilate con 40 tra modelle e modelli, un complesso jazz con cantante che ha eseguito brani degli anni ruggenti del ‘900, la cena all’insegna dell’eleganza in una location che un regista presente tra gli ospiti ha definito “tra le più belle del mondo”.

Per l’occasione sono state “recuperate” alcune delle botteghe un tempo nell’area termale: riprese e arredate come erano nel passato, in particolare negli anni ’40, dal barbiere al caffè al negozio di frutta e verdura eccetera.

Alla serata (privata) hanno preso parte anche sindaco e vicesindaco di Taceno, che hanno sottolineato l’eccezionalità dell’occasione, auspicando che la Valle torni ad essere al centro di manifestazioni d’eccellenza come questa, anche di carattere pubblico.

TARTAVALLE REVIVES WITH PARADE SHOWS, 400 GUESTS, JAZZ AND THE 30/40 YEARS WORKSHOPS “REOPENED” FOR THE OCCASION

TARTAVALLE (TACENO) – For once, Valsassina is at the center of a truly “vip” event, truly international, in the name of class and tradition at the same time – to the point of reviving the Tartavalle Baths as they were in the 30s and 40s of the last century.

As is well known, for a couple of years the thermal baths, which have long since decayed despite various attempts to bring them back into vogue, have been bought at auction for just over half a million by Lodewijk Bianchi, a wealthy entrepreneur of Dutch fashion but from a family originally from ‘Italy. Among other things, Bianchi is the owner of the Lois Jeans and Jackets label and this fashion house was at the center of the “glittering” evening in Tartavalle on Thursday.

400 guests, fashion shows with 40 models, a jazz ensemble with a singer who performed songs from the Roaring Twenties, an elegant dinner in a location that a director present among the guests defined “among the most beautiful in the world “.

For the occasion, some of the shops once in the spa area have been “recovered”: resumed and furnished as they were in the past, especially in the 40s, from the barber to the coffee shop to the fruit and vegetable shop and so on.

The mayor and deputy mayor of Taceno also took part in the (private) evening, underlining the exceptional nature of the occasion, hoping that the Valley will once again be at the center of excellent events like this, even of a public nature.